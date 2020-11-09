Lincoln pizza takeaway gets lowest hygiene rating — again

A takeaway in Lincoln has scored a one star hygiene rating for the third time in under four years.

Pizza Palace on Monks Road was examined by City of Lincoln Council health inspectors on October 1, with the results published on Saturday, November 7.

It is the second consecutive time the takeaway shop has scored a one star rating, after last being inspected in February 2019.

Previously it scored two stars in August 2017, quickly following from the first one star rating it got in March 2017.

The hygiene rating is scored on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and management of food safety.

Pizza Palace requires “major improvement” on its management of food safety and general improvement on hygienic food handling, but was considered very good for cleanliness and the condition of its facilities.

It is currently closed and will reopen on November 14 according to the Pizza Palace website, though the reason is unknown.

Pizza Palace has also come under fire from customer reviews, averaging just 4.3/6 on JustEat and having many complain about the food either being late or poorly cooked.

One customer said “don’t ever order from here, absurd customer care”, while another claimed their food was never delivered but money was exchanged.

The Lincolnite approached Pizza Palace for a comment, but is yet to receive a reply.