Danny Cowley draws Lincoln’s FA Cup opponents

A tricky away trip for the Imps in round two

Lincoln City found out their second round opponents in the FA Cup on Monday, with former manager Danny Cowley doing the live draw.

Lincoln face an away trip to fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle in round two, with fixtures scheduled to take place on the weekend of November 27.

The draw took place on Monday evening, with former Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley joining live from the BT Sport studios.

Cowley spoke about his famous FA Cup run with the Imps, when he guided them to the quarter finals as a non-league side in 2017.

“It was a brilliant experience, one that will live in the memory of everyone associated with Lincoln City Football Club.”

The Imps secured their place in the second round after a resounding 6-2 win over League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

Premier League teams are added to the draw in round three of the FA Cup, so Michael Appleton’s men will be hoping for another victory to potentially set up another dream matchup with an English footballing giant.

Lincoln have already hosted Premier League champions Liverpool this season, in a 7-2 defeat at the LNER Stadium in the Carabao Cup third round.

The fixture between Plymouth and Lincoln will see the League One clubs face off again, just a month after their last meeting, a 2-0 league win for the Imps at home in October.

Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, Scunthorpe United and Grimsby Town both had their cup hopes shattered by non-league opposition in round one.

Scunthorpe lost 3-2 to Solihull Moors, while Grimsby fell 3-1 at the hands of Dagenham & Redbridge.