Lincoln village takeaway gets one star hygiene rating

For third time in four years

An Indian takeaway in Washingborough has been given a one star hygiene rating for the third time in four years.

Washingborough Spice on Main Road previously got one out of five food hygiene scores in June 2018 and October 2017, but it had recently been on the up before the latest inspection.

The business’ last two hygiene ratings ranked at five stars and four stars in October 2018 and June 2019 respectively.

The most recent rating came from a North Kesteven District Council inspection on October 14, 2020 and was published on Friday, November 20.

The findings showed that major improvement was needed for management of food safety, while improvements were also necessary for hygienic food handling, as well as cleanliness of facilities and the building.

It is the second Lincoln takeaway in as many weeks to be given a one star hygiene rating, with Pizza Palace on Monks Road also scoring low in its most recent inspection.

The Lincolnite approached Washingborough Spice for a comment, but are yet to receive a reply.