Ibiza Orchestra Live coming to Lincoln next spring

Lincolnshire Showground will welcome a unique nostalgia trip next year, as Ibiza Orchestra Live stops off in Lincoln on a UK tour.

You’ll be able to hear classic Ibiza anthems in a reimagined orchestral way when the tour comes to Lincolnshire Showground on February 13, 2021.

The fully-sheltered live performance will feature a live DJ along with an orchestra playing dance music throwback hits with a twist.

It will be the only stop on the tour that comes to Lincolnshire, with the closest other events being Peterborough, Nottingham and Leicester.

Ibiza Orchestra Live will be joined by a range of support acts and other big names, who are yet to be announced.

Organisers are promising “incredible visual effects” and “full-scale festival production” for the show, as well as plenty of spaces for bars and catering.

The tour had initially been planned to take place in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to any plans.

New dates have since been added, and Lincolnshire will now get to enjoy the show as well.

Tickets will cost £45 plus a £4.50 booking fee and are available to buy now from the Ibiza Orchestra Live website.