Interviews looming for Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable candidates

Interviews are due towards the end of November as Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones looks to find a new Chief Constable to replace Bill Skelly, who will be retiring.

The original recruitment process restarted due to “procedural complications” and the £143k role was re-advertised with a November 9 deadline, but the number of applications received has not been disclosed.

It is understood that the shortlist for interviews is still being finalised and that the preferred candidate will be announced towards the end of November or in early December.

Bill Skelly is due to retire in December and Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones had already picked Paul Gibson as his preferred candidate in September.

The move was blocked by “issues relating to the probable disclosure of candidates’ information” to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel, which was meant to approve the new chief.

After taking legal advice it became clear that it would be complicated, costly and potentially lengthy to address, the PCC said, and the process then restarted.