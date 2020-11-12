Urban explorers tour abandoned hospital near Lincoln

Urban explorers posted eerie scenes from their tour of the former lunatic asylum turned hospital in Bracebridge Heath, abandoned since the late 80s.

Abandoned UK are a group of urban explorers from North Lincolnshire, formed in 2019, who venture out to find creepy, deserted places across the country.

They have a growing following of over 33,000 people on social media, and decided to return to St John’s Hospital in Bracebridge Heath months after their last visit.

The group uploaded a YouTube video tour of the hospital in February 2020, but went back to St John’s in November for pictures.

The hospital opened in Bracebridge Heath in 1852, known as the Lincolnshire County Lunatic Asylum, before rebranding over the years.

In 1898 it became Bracebridge Pauper Lunatic Asylum and Bracebridge Mental Hospital in 1919, before serving as an emergency hospital during the Second World War and being renamed Bracebridge Heath Hospital in 1939.

The facility joined the National Health Service in 1948 and went on to become St John’s Hospital in 1961, before closing in December 1989.

The site was sold to a property developer in 2014 who built 183 homes and apartments on it, but the original hospital building still remains untouched.

A member of Abandoned UK who went inside the building told The Lincolnite: “It’s one of the most amazing things I have ever seen.”

The group have been to over 1,000 abandoned buildings across the country in their short time as explorers, but St John’s Hospital was unique.

“Once you get inside, the atmosphere is very powerful, just being in the corridors was crazy.”

You can check out Abandoned UK’s other content on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.