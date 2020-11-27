Lincolnshire widower wins £1m home in charity draw
Ian lost his wife to breast cancer five years ago
A man from Mablethorpe whose wife died of breast cancer has won a £1 million house after donating £10 in a charity raffle.
Ian Garrick, 56, entered the competition in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust after his wife Julie died from breast cancer in 2015.
He entered the competition in August, in hope of a fresh start after the turmoil of losing his wife five years ago.
In the end his £10 donation went a long way, and he was announced as the winner of the million pound home in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester.
The property comes with a hot tub and landscaped garden, as well as a home office, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The competition was run by fundraising company Omaze, as it aimed to raise £1 million for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity over the next three years.
Ian became the first ever UK winner of the competition, with more prize draws expected in the future.
He was revealed as the winner in a video made by Omaze, as the heartwarming moment Ian realised he had won was caught on camera.
It was a moment that brought both Ian and the presenter to tears, as Ian basked in the life-changing realisation.
Ian was speechless when he won, and clearly overcome with emotion at the situation as he said: “I don’t know what to say. I can’t even think straight.”
He added that he would sell the house if he won, which was valued recently at just over £1,000,000, which would make him an overnight millionaire.