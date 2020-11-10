New Gainsborough gym to replace DW
But the swimming pool will be separate
Work has started to refurb a a new gym in Gainsborough that will move into the unit vacated by DW Fitness after going into administration.
Snap Fitness will open on the first floor of the former DW Fitness unit at Marshalls Yard in mid-December, if lockdown is lifted by then as is expected.
The swimming pool found on the ground floor will be separate though, with a new operator yet to be revealed.
Parent company DW Sports closed the Gainsborough branch of DW Fitness in August, after administration brought on by the financial implications of COVID-19.
It will now be replaced with a new state-of-the-art 24-hour facility, managed by the former assistant manager at DW, Laura Markham.
The new Snap Fitness gym will have designated cardio and resistance areas, training aids for other fitness areas and a fitness studio with a timetable for free group classes.
Gym-goers can sign up to an exclusive pre-opening membership offer of £26.99 per month, or pay £29.99 a month once it opens.
Customers can also take on a monthly rolling membership rather than committing to a longer term contract.
Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Snap Fitness to Marshall’s Yard, they will be a great and much welcomed addition to the centre.
“We know former DW members have missed the facility since it closed so we hope with the upgraded equipment and studios plus the lower priced and more flexible memberships that we have created a good fitness offer in the centre once again.”