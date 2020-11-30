November ends with 14,785 COVID-19 cases, 407 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire
Boston and Lincoln infection rates increase
There have been 14,785 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 407 COVID-related deaths in November, the biggest months so far for the region.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday also showed 383 new cases and eight deaths. Some 297 new cases were recorded in Lincolnshire, 48 in North Lincolnshire and 38 in North East Lincolnshire.
The figures also showed eight new deaths, including four residents in North Lincolnshire, three in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These account for deaths both in and out of hospitals and those residents in hospitals outside the county.
The total number of cases for November are 14,785. October had less than half as many (7,132) for the whole month. September recorded just 820 cases.
Deaths for November hit 407, whereas October recorded 71 deaths.
NHS England reported 10 new hospital deaths on Monday, with six at at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and four at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.
There were 240 hospital deaths this month compared to October, which saw 36 hospital deaths.
Nationally, cases increased by 12,330 to 1,629,657, while deaths rose by 205 to 58,448.
Data from Monday revealed that Boston has jumped from eighth highest infection rate in the UK to the second. Boston’s infection rate is at 515.9 per 100,000 of the population. On November 27, it was 430.4.
Meanwhile, Lincoln has jumped from 38th to 11th with an infection rate of 338.4, up from 331.3 on November 27.
East Lindsey has dropped from fourth in the UK to 13th.
All other districts besides Boston and Lincoln in Greater Lincolnshire have seen a reduction in their infection rates. West Lindsey remained unchanged.
In local news, voluntary mass coronavirus testing at the University of Lincoln started on Monday. Students will need to test negative twice and three days apart before being allowed to go home to their families for Christmas.
Lincoln Castle Illuminated has been cancelled due to Lincolnshire being placed into tier 3 for the latest coronavirus restrictions from December 2. The event was set to run from December 5 until January 3.
A national study has shown that COVID-19 infections have fallen by 30% during the second lockdown. However cases still remain high generally in England. The health secretary Matt Hancock said we cannot “take our foot off the pedal just yet”.
Researchers have also found that the R (reproductive rate) number has fallen to 0.88, showing that infections are falling gradually. This means for every 10 people who are infected with coronavirus, those 10 will pass it on to less than nine others.
Communities minister Robert Jenrick said shops will be given permission to trade 24/7 around the festive period as the high street tries to recoup some of the losses it has suffered since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday MPs will vote on a new tiering system. If approved, from December 2 Greater Lincolnshire will enter tier 3 restrictions (very high) for at least two weeks. Here’s what it means for Greater Lincolnshire.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire up to Monday, November 30
26,509 cases (up 383)
- 16,583 in Lincolnshire (up 297)
- 4,763 in North Lincolnshire (up 48)
- 5,163 in North East Lincolnshire (up 38)
875 deaths (up eight)
- 577 from Lincolnshire (up three)
- 153 from North Lincolnshire (up four)
- 145 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 549 hospital deaths (up 10)
- 294 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)
- 12 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 242 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up six)
1,629,657 UK cases, 12,330 deaths