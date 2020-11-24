School near Grantham closed for two weeks due to COVID-19

A primary school near Grantham has closed its site to all students for two weeks due to coronavirus.

Harlaxton Church of England Primary School currently has five cases of coronavirus, which led to “severe staff shortages” and resulted in the temporary closure that began on Monday, November 23.

The school will remain closed to students until December 7, with certain bubbles needing to self-isolate.

A statement from Executive Headteacher Mrs S Edwards said: “Over the last week we have closed four bubbles due to five positive test results. Although the three remaining bubbles are unaffected, this has led to severe staff shortages.

“Our first priority is the safety of the children in our care and although small schools can be extremely effective learning environments we also only have a small staff to draw upon.

“In order to preserve the integrity of the bubbles and to prevent any further spread, the decision was made to close the school for two weeks.

“I am very pleased that we were able to react very quickly to this, communicate and consult with Public Health England, contact parents over the weekend and support children with remote learning.

“The staff here, as in all schools, have worked tirelessly to make sure children continue to have the best education possible despite the current, exceptionally difficult, times.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the parents and indeed the whole school community for their support and resolve”.

There are nearly 130 schools with coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire.