This is what the Lincoln ‘pub loo of the year’ looks like
Platinum for Lincoln Wetherspoons toilets
Two Wetherspoons pubs in Lincoln have been awarded with platinum honours in the annual Loo of the Year awards for the quality of their toilets.
Ritz on the High Street and The Square Sail on Brayford Wharf North were granted the rating by unannounced inspectors.
The inspectors go across the UK and grade toilets on numerous things, including maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility and décor.
The toilets are then given either silver, gold, platinum or diamond ratings, while unacceptable toilets are not graded at all.
Lincoln’s Wetherspoons pubs didn’t quite manage to hit the heights of diamond, but a platinum award is an honour in itself.
Deborah Close, manager of The Square Sail, said she was “delighted” with the award.
“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
Managing director of the Loo of the Year Awards 2020, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
“The pubs richly deserve their platinum awards.”