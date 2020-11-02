Trial date set as man denies Skegness murder

He’s in custody until the trial next spring

A man accused of murdering a 45-year-old in Skegness is to face a jury trial next year.

Paul Bodell, 37, denied the murder of Paul Barnett on September 22 this year when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court via video link on Monday, November 2.

Mr Barnett was found in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on the evening of 22 September 22 and pronounced dead at the scene. Tributes flooded in after his tragic death.

Police said at the time that they believe it was an isolated incident in which both the suspect and victim were known to one another.

On Monday, Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a trial due to begin on March 22. The trial is expected to last six days.

There was no application for bail and Bodell, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, was remanded in custody to await his trial.