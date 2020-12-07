282 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday
Coronavirus vaccinations begin Tuesday
There have been 282 new coronavirus cases and 14 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 209 new cases in Lincolnshire, 45 in North Lincolnshire and 28 in North East Lincolnshire.
On Monday, 11 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, two in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported 13 new local hospital deaths on Monday, including nine at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and four at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.
On Monday, national cases increased by 14,718 to 1,737,960 while deaths rose by 189 to 61,434.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust will be one of the first hubs for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to patients on Tuesday. The first jabs will be given to over-80s, healthcare workers and care home residents.
14 Lincolnshire schools with cases of coronavirus have made contact with Lincolnshire County Council over the last week because of a pupil or staff member testing positive with COVID-19.
In national news, Downing Street has dismissed suggestions the NHS vaccination cards becoming a form of “immunity passport”. This would mean people who have received the jab would be able to enjoy extra freedoms in society.
A new blood test has been developed that can predict whether a patient with the virus will require intensive care soon after developing symptoms. It could even predict how likely someone is to survive with COVID-19.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s coronavirus infection rate up to December 7:
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, December 7
29,005 cases (up 282)
- 18,522 in Lincolnshire (up 209)
- 5,066 in North Lincolnshire (up 45)
- 5,417 in North East Lincolnshire (up 28)
1,025 deaths (up 14)
- 675 from Lincolnshire (up 11)
- 179 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 171 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)
of which 634 hospital deaths (up 13)
- 341 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up nine)
- 16 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 276 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up four)
1,737,960 UK cases, 61,434 deaths