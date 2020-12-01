New map tells you the most famous person from your area
Looking at Lincolnshire’s most famous people
Jim Broadbent is the most searched for person from Lincolnshire on Wikipedia, according to an online map which shows you famous people’s home towns.
‘A People Map of the UK’ looks at famous people that have been Wikipedia’d more than anyone else, and renames the place they were born or grew up in to match.
Lincolnshire has many famous faces attached to it, including the first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Grantham, and Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent in Lincoln.
Actors Robert Webb and Jennifer Saunders show up as name replacements for Boston and Sleaford respectively, while singer Ella Henderson represents Tetney.
Nicola Roberts, member of Girls Aloud, appears in Stamford, and motorbike racer turned television presenter Guy Martin represents Grimsby.
All celebrities included on the map are either connected to the place, were born there or lived there.
For instance, Abi Titmuss was born in Newark, but grew up in Ruskington, so is the listed name for Ruskington.
To see who represents your area, visit A People Map of the UK.