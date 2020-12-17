Next court date set for man accused of Newark Road murder
He is accused of murdering Andrew McGuire
The hearing of a man accused of the murder of a 53-year-old male in Lincoln was adjourned until the New Year.
Michael Lambert, 31, of Throckley, Newcastle, is accused of murdering Andrew McGuire on October 24 this year.
Lambert did not attend at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday when the case was listed this morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
His barrister Clive Stockwell QC said that Lambert left the video link room at Lincoln Prison before the hearing started.
Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a further plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday, January 22, 2021 and Lambert was remanded in custody.
Andrew McGuire, who was from the Oldham area, died following an incident on Saturday, October 24.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the Newark Road area of the city shortly before 6pm.
Two men – Lambert and another aged 25 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.
Lambert was charged with murder and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on October 26. He then appeared at Lincoln Crown Court before being remanded into custody until his court appearance on December 17. The 25-year-old man was released on bail.
Lincolnshire Police launched a dedicated public portal where people can report information about the death – Operation Lamprey – and upload dashcam footage.