Poundland opens new Grantham store in time for Christmas 

Poundland opened its new store in Grantham on Saturday, December 5, bringing customers amazing choice and value.

The new 6,662 sq ft store at the Augustin Retail Park, in a former Home Bargains store, will employ 12 staff plus five temporary recruits for the Christmas period.

Poundland’s investment is a sign of confidence in the future of Grantham and its readiness to play a big part in the community in the months and years ahead. It complements the existing nearby store in the Isaac Newton Centre.

It means Poundland can offer customers in Grantham an even wider range of items, including daily essentials, groceries, household products and health and beauty, plus Christmas items such as decorations, lights, cards and treats.

Part of the new store will be devoted to PEP&CO’s popular fashion for the whole family and the new PEP&CO Home range that was launched in summer featuring items from chic ornaments to trendy throws.

It will also feature Poundland’s chilled and frozen food range of more than 400 items, from pizzas and pies to cheeseburgers and ice-cream, which by Christmas will have been rolled out to 119 stores as part of “Project Diamond Ice”.

Poundland retail director Austin Cooke said: “We’ve been part of the retail community in Grantham for many years and we’re delighted to be opening the new store which means we can welcome even more customers through our doors and offer them even more choice.

“We want to help people get in the mood for the festive season and like everyone else we’re looking forward to Christmas bringing some well-deserved cheer after such a challenging year.”

Like all Poundland stores, Poundland Augustin Retail Park will operate to the highest standards of hygiene and safety, including barrier screens at checkouts and thorough cleaning regimes applied across the day. Customers are asked to observe official guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks.

The openings come as a Channel 4 TV documentary, “Inside Poundland: Secrets from the Shop Floor”, is due to air on Monday, December 7 and which follows the biggest transformation in Poundland’s 30-year history through investment in new stores, revamps and new ranges.