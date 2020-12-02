Recycled winter wonderland at Lincolnshire tips

We’ll never tyre of seeing these

Visitors to recycling tips in Grimsby and Immingham will be welcomed with festive cheer this month as junk is transformed into Christmas characters.

Staff at the Grimsby Community Recycling Centre on Estuary Way, as well as the Immingham one on Queens Road, have given the site a festive makeover, using recycled materials to create a decorative Christmas kingdom.

Most of the decorations have been made using old tyres, traffic cones and other bits and pieces found at the site.

Santa Claus, the three kings, camels, snowmen, elves and Christmas trees have been created out of the recycled rubbish.

The tall tree will greet visitors at the entrance, with a snowman and elf stood next to it, along with some Binion characters designed by the tips.

A video showing each decoration has been uploaded to North East Lincolnshire Council’s YouTube channel.

Troy Grady, decorations director at the Community Recycling Centre, said: “All the lads on site have had great fun getting the site ready for Christmas as we really wanted to cheer everyone up visiting the site with it being such a difficult year.

“We still have some more ideas but hopefully the site decorations will be completed in the next week or so.

“We use anything that comes in. You’d be surprised how many Christmas decorations get tipped at the CRC, so we recycle them.

“Everything we’ve used is recycled and we’ve made absolutely stunning decorations for the whole site. It’s for the community, to make people smile.”

Grimsby and Immingham CRCs will be open every day, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, from 8am to 6pm, and 8am to 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.