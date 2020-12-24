Storm Bella brings rain, ice and wind to Lincolnshire this Christmas

We may not get a white Christmas, but the Met Office weather forecast shows warnings of ice and wind over the holidays in Lincolnshire.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for ice over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Lincolnshire, as well as another yellow warning for wind on Boxing Day and December 27.

Temperatures of 3℃ and 4℃ are expected in Lincoln on December 24 and 25, with it rising to 9℃ and 6℃ respectively on Boxing Day and December 27.

This comes after the Met Office named the forecasted strong winds and rain ‘Storm Bella’, with unsettled weather expected on December 26 and 27.

Inland gusts of 50-60mph are likely, with more rural areas believed to be getting speeds of up to 60-70mph.

As well as this, numerous flood warnings have been issued across the county, with areas such as the Ruskington Beck and the River Tham in Little Bytham under threat of floods over the Christmas period.

The weather warnings are expected to go away from December 28, gradually turning milder as 2021 approaches.

Here is the upcoming forecast for Lincoln this week.