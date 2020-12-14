Teen appears in court charged with murder of Boston boy

A 14-year-old boy appeared in court in Lincoln on Monday morning, charged with murder following the discovery of the body of a 12-year-old boy in the village of Fishtoft, near Boston.

He appeared in a secure, glass-fronted dock alongside two security officers for the two minute hearing.

The boy, who was represented by solicitor Roger Lowther, had a bandage on his right hand. He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and home address.

He is accused of the murder of Roberts Buncis who was due to celebrate his 13th birthday on Monday.

Deputy District Judge James Gould remanded him to appear before Lincoln Crown Court later today.

At his Crown Court appearance, the 14-year-old again spoke only to confirm his name, removing his face mask in the process.

The judge made an order prohibiting publication of the name of the defendant, as well as adjourning the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 11.

The accused 14-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend along with a 19-year-old after police launched a murder investigation on Saturday.

The 14-year-old is due to face a provisional trial date on June 21, and has since been remanded to a secure unit in Sleaford.

The 19-year-old has been released without further action on Monday afternoon.

In a statement issued this morning Lincolnshire Police Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life. The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond.

“This type of incident is not what we would expect to see within our communities. We are working with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support.

Police are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV in the area.

“I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy’s death and we would urge anyone who has any information that could support this investigation to get in touch.”

“We would like to make a direct appeal for anyone with external facing CCTV covering the junction of Freiston Road and Woodthorpe Avenue, and the entire length of Wing Drive and Alcorn Green for any footage between the hours 8.00 pm on 11 December and 10.22 am 12 December 2020.”

Also read: Tributes to boy murdered two days before his 13th birthday