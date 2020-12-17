Watch out on the roads! Police warning after nearly 50 Lincolnshire deaths this year

Lincolnshire Police are urging people to drive responsibly after 48 tragic deaths in 45 crashes so far this year.

Last year 56 people died in 50 collisions. During December 2020 alone the force has been called to seven serious collisions, which have seen five people seriously injured and two sadly die.

In December, 24-year-old woman died after a crash on the A15 north of Caenby Corner and a woman in her 30s lost her life on the A158.

The Fatal4 of speeding, driving while impaired through drink or drugs, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt are reasons for many of the collisions the force deals with.

Police arrested two people in Lincoln on Monday, December 14 after using a double decker bus to catch out drivers who are using their phones.

In the last three days, Lincolnshire Police have arrested 14 people for drink or drug driving, with seven charged in court and seven investigations still ongoing.

The force said said: “While we can’t comment on the cause of the latest collisions as they remain under investigation, we do know that every collision is the result of poor driving and poor judgement by someone.”

Chief Inspector Pat Coates said: “I can’t imagine how the families and friends of people who have died or been seriously injured in collisions cope or feel.

“It’s never a good time to be involved in a collision but especially when life is different and difficult enough at the moment. My sympathies go to anyone who is grieving.

“I’m asking all of our drivers and riders to protect their loved ones by driving responsibly. We enforce all year but especially target drivers who do so under the influence at this time of year.

“My message is pay more attention to your driving, don’t make rash decisions about overtaking, reduce your speed and don’t get behind the wheel when you’re unfit to drive.”

Meanwhile, Louth Fire Crew, along with help from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Lincolnshire Police, produced a video to highlight the consequences of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.