Boston Stump cancels prayer events for murdered schoolboy

Boston Stump has cancelled two prayer afternoons in memory of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis, in support of his father’s desire for “all to keep safe”.

The body of Roberts was found in a common area at the rear of Alcorn Green in Fishtoft during the morning of Saturday, December 12. Three teens have been arrested since, two released and one charged with murder.

Police issued a warning over a planned vigil event due to take place this weekend and the boy’s father urged people to “remember Roberts with flowers and a smile” and to “be safe and please do not do anything stupid”.

He will remember his son “in private and celebrate his life at his funeral”.

Boston Stump will respect Edgars’ wishes and support “his desire for all to keep safe and remember Roberts privately at home” by cancelling its two prayer afternoons.

Following Roberts’ father statement on social media we will be respecting his wishes and supporting his desire for all to keep safe & remember Roberts privately at home. We are therefore cancelling the two prayer afternoons. Our thoughts and prayers go to Edgars and all concerned pic.twitter.com/bpW0qaYIRd — Boston Stump (@stump_boston) December 16, 2020

Chief Inspector James Trafford, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “While we understand that the community is grieving the loss of Roberts, we would like to strongly remind people that we are in a pandemic and tier 3 COVID restrictions apply.

“The safest way for those who want to pay their respects to Roberts is to do so in private while following the rules. Under tier three rules we are unable to gather in outdoor settings in groups of more than six.”

Police continue to investigate Roberts’ tragic death and so far three teenage males, aged 13, 14, and 19, have been arrested.

The 14-year-old was charged with murder when he appeared in court on Monday and was remanded to a secure unit in Sleaford, with a provisional trial date set for June 21 next year.

The 19-year-old was released with no further action and the 13-year-old was released under investigation.

Over £21,000 has been raised to help cover the funeral costs for the schoolboy, who died two days before his 13th birthday.

A tribute on a fundraiser for Roberts says he comes from a single parent family and was living with his dad Edgars, who the money will help during this difficult time. Flowers and candles have also been left in tribute to Roberts.

