278 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday in Greater Lincolnshire

There have been 278 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 232 new cases in Lincolnshire, 23 in North Lincolnshire and 23 in North East Lincolnshire.

Seven deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and none in North or North East (Northern) Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported six new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust on Monday.

National cases increased by 46,169 to 3,118,518, while deaths rose by 529 to 81,960.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be introduced in Lincoln and Boston, the districts with the second and third highest infection rates in Lincolnshire after South Kesteven.

These tests should take less than 15 minutes to administer, and results should appear in under an hour. One of our reporters went for one at Lincoln City’s stadium.

However, there are still a few areas in Lincolnshire without a COVID-19 vaccine centre.

Local elections set to take place in May could be delayed, some for a second time, due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Government bosses are concerned over the practicalities of holding the elections during the pandemic because of public safety fears, social distancing and the capacity of venues to host voters.

In national news, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in Downing Street’s press conference: “Please do your bit and help keep the NHS strong.”

This comes as more than 2.6 million coronavirus doses have been administered across the UK to nearly 2.3 million people, but the NHS remain overwhelmed.

Boris Johnson has warned the government “may have to do more” if ministers feel lockdown rules “are not being properly observed” – such as greater enforcement of social distancing.

A government minister said rules are “not boundaries to be pushed against”, as he admitted there was concern at non-compliance with social distancing measures in supermarkets.

Earlier today, Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer revealed the UK will go through the “most dangerous time” of the pandemic in the weeks before vaccine rollout has an impact.

He added the next few weeks will be “the worst” of the pandemic for the NHS.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to January 11 according to the government dashboard:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, January 11 42,069 cases (up 278) 28,913 in Lincolnshire (up 232)

6,674 in North Lincolnshire (up 23)

6,482 in North East Lincolnshire (up 23) 1,582 deaths (up seven) 1,112 from Lincolnshire (up seven)

255 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

215 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 932 hospital deaths (up six) 561 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up six)

24 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

346 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 3,118,518 UK cases, 81,960 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.