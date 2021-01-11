Left out: The Lincolnshire areas without a COVID vaccine centre

A map released by NHS England shows the areas of Lincolnshire which are currently within 10 miles of a coronavirus vaccination centre — and there are some big gaps in our area.

Towns and villages including Market Rasen, Wragby, Woodhall Spa, Tattershall, Sleaford and Spalding all appear out of the 10-mile range of some of the centres.

There are currently 16 centres set up across Greater Lincolnshire – including hospitals, GPs and community buildings – but another five are expected to arrive within the next week or so.

One of those is said to be Springfields Garden Centre in South Holland, which would mean Spalding up to Rippingale would be covered.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday revealed more than 2.4 million doses of vaccine nationally have been handed out, and figures are set to be updated daily from now on.

He previously said he wanted every resident to have a vaccination hub within 10 miles by January 15.

The government hopes to give 13 million of the UK’s most vulnerable the jab by mid-February.

Mr Johnson said he estimated roughly 40% of all 80-year-olds had been done already, and 23% of care home residents.

Seven new mass vaccination sites in England also opened on Monday, however none are in Lincolnshire.

The news comes amid calls for tighter restrictions including greater enforcement of social distancing and mask-wearing.

Mr Johnson has said the rules were under “constant review”.

Here is the list of vaccination sites confirmed so far:

Hospitals

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital.

Community hubs

Lincolnshire

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

The Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Cliff Villages Medical Practice, Waddington

Louth Hospital

St Mary’s Medical Centre, Stamford

The Table Tennis Club, Grantham Meres

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton