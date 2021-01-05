Boston man avoids jail after underage sexting sting

He sent over 100 messages in two days

A middle-aged man has avoided jailed after he was caught in a police trap when he contacted what he thought was a 13-year-old girl over the internet.

Glyn Staines, who was 45 at the time, switched the conversation to sex within moments of making contact via a chatroom for teenagers with someone he thought was called Keira, Lincoln Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that Staines told “Keira” that he wanted to have sex with her and sent her photos of his penis.

During a two-day period he sent her 100 messages despite the fact that Keira told him that she was only 13-years-old.

Mr Howes told the court that “Keira” was actually an undercover police officer posing as a young girl.

Staines claimed in the chat messages to be wealthy and offered to act as a sugar daddy.

Mr Howes said: “He spoke of having a golf course design company in Florida.

“He said ‘let’s meet. I can bring you back to my house’.”

Staines ended the chat messages after two days and did not respond when the police decoy sent him further messages, said Mr Howes.

Police inquiries result in Staines being traced and arrested.

The court was told that he had no previous convictions but was given a police caution in 2011 for possession of 11 indecent images of children.

Glyn Staines, now 47, of Armtree Road, Langrick, near Boston, admitted attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child on March 25 and 26, 2019.

He also admitted possessing 20 indecent images of children found following his arrest.

Staines was given a four month jail sentence suspended for two years and ordered to complete a sex offender group work programme and up to 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years and given a five year sexual harm prevention order.

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said that Staines had waited 18 months to be sentenced and the case had preyed on his mind during that time.

Mr Sands said: “He engaged in the communication offence but stopped after 48 hours. He says he realised it was wrong. There were subsequent messages from the decoy that were not responded to.”