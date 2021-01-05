Phase two of Lincoln Speakers’ Corner works to begin
It should be finished by the summer
Work to continue revamping Speakers’ Corner on Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter will begin next week.
Some £1 million funding from the Town Deal has been awarded to City of Lincoln Council in order to start with phase two of the Lincoln Cornhill works off the High Street.
Work will begin on Monday, January 11 and will see the existing paving upgraded, street furniture installed and associated drainage works improved.
It will also improve connectivity between the Transport Hub, the High Street and the regenerated Cornhill Quarter.
Phase one saw the demolition of the former tourist information kiosk, replaced with a new public space with a bench surrounding the existing London Plane tree.
The bench and open area on Speakers’ Corner opened to the public on December 22, and the next phase of works are expected to be complete by summer 2021.
Once finished, the area will blend in with the walkways through to Exchange Square, and pedestrian access to shops will be maintained, as well as allowing for the space to be used for events, performances, outdoor trading and more.
Cllr Ric Metcalfe, leader at City of Lincoln Council, said: “This work marks an exciting chapter in the ongoing redevelopment of the Cornhill Quarter, sparked by the development of the Lincoln Transport Hub and the Cornhill Redevelopment Project led by Lincolnshire Co-operative.
“This is good news for the city and I look forward to seeing works progress in this highly popular area.”