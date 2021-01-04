Brussels sprouts fly-tipping in Lincolnshire

Someone bought a few too many

A roadside in Gainsborough has seen perhaps the most unusual case of fly-tipping in recent memory, with dozens of bags of Brussel sprouts dumped.

The Aldi-bought sprouts were found at the side of a road in Laughton Forest on Sunday, January 3.

None of the bags had been opened, and there were upwards of 20 bags found at the roadside.

A person who saw the bags said that there were up to three piles of sprout bags on the ground, all unopened.

Questions were raised as to what anybody was doing with that many Brussel sprouts in the first place, with the culprit behind this remaining a mystery.

Whoever it is may have been preparing for a pretty large Christmas dinner, but realised that COVID-19 regulations didn’t allow for so many guests in 2020.

The Lincolnite has approached West Lindsey District Council to see if this has been cleared up yet, but are yet to receive a reply.