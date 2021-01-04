Three month road closure at Grantham rail bridge

There have been 501 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 407 new cases in Lincolnshire, 54 in North Lincolnshire and 40 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Monday, three deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and two in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported five new local hospital deaths on Monday, including three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and two at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust.

On Monday, national cases increased by 58,784 to 2,713,563 – the highest daily case number ever recorded – while deaths rose by 407 to 75,431.

Just over 6,000 Pfizer coronavirus vaccines have been administered across Lincolnshire since December 8, less than 1% of the national total. Some 7,000 more of the new Oxford vaccine are on the way.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson prepares to address the nation at 8pm on Monday evening over what further steps need to be taken.

Earlier today he said there is “no question” the government will announce stricter measures “in due course” in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

The PM added there are “tough” weeks ahead for the UK in its fight against coronavirus. Here’s what tougher measures could mean for us.

The first person to receive the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Brian Pinker, 82, said he was “so pleased” to get the jab at Oxford’s Churchill Hospital.

Scotland has been told today by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to stay at home in a new lockdown.

Most of England’s primary schools have reopened on Monday but unions have claimed that a full reopening of schools in England could put teachers at “serious risk” of falling ill with coronavirus and could “fuel” the pandemic.

Four schools in Lincolnshire have contacted the county council this week due to cases of coronavirus.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services in Lincolnshire, said: “School infection figures in Lincolnshire are well below the national average at around 1% and we want schools, where it is safe and risk assessed, to keep open for face to face teaching. It’s better for children’s education that they are in school if possible.”

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to January 4 according to the government dashboard: