Three month road closure at Grantham rail bridge
Works started on Monday
Drivers in Grantham will have to endure disruption for nearly three months as a full road closure at the A607 Springfield Road Railway Bridge started on Monday.
Work is taking place to strengthen the railway bridge at Springfield Road as part of a £2.7 million investment and teams will repair brick and steel work, improve drainage and paint the bridge. The project also includes Barrowby Road bridge.
Springfield Road is now closed to motorists after Network Rail began the upgrade works on January 4. This comes after progress was made during two overnight road closures and one weekend road closure in November.
Access will be maintained for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists until the road reopens in April 2021.
Network Rail also completed vital work to strengthen the bridge at Barrowby Road, which was closed between September and December last year.
Meanwhile, two other Grantham bridges were listed in the top 20 of the “most-bashed bridge in Britain” by Network Rail in November 2020.
Harlaxton Road bridge in Grantham was in the top 10 after 13 strikes, while the one on Barrowby Road was in 19th position having been hit eight times.