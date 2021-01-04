Delayed opening date for Lincoln TGI Fridays
A new date is yet to be decided
The opening date of TGI Fridays in Lincoln has been pushed back as the coronavirus lockdown continues to impact on businesses.
The popular American style chain was due to open a restaurant on the High Street unit formerly occupied by Carluccio’s on Thursday, January 14 this year.
The news of TGI Fridays’ Lincoln move caused a lot of excitement, but this has now been delayed.
A new exact launch date is still to be decided, with the possibility of more local coronavirus restrictions looming.