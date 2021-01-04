Lincoln
January 4, 2021 11.53 am

Delayed opening date for Lincoln TGI Fridays

A new date is yet to be decided
TGI Fridays will open in 2021 in the unit formerly occupied by Carluccio's. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The opening date of TGI Fridays in Lincoln has been pushed back as the coronavirus lockdown continues to impact on businesses.

The popular American style chain was due to open a restaurant on the High Street unit formerly occupied by Carluccio’s on Thursday, January 14 this year.

The news of TGI Fridays’ Lincoln move caused a lot of excitement, but this has now been delayed.

A new exact launch date is still to be decided, with the possibility of more local coronavirus restrictions looming.


The Lincoln restaurant will join the exclusive group of Famous at Fridays restaurants. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.