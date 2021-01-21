Cowley brothers get a new job in Lincoln

Danny and Nicky Cowley are back working in Lincoln, but they’ve swapped football coaching for inspiring university students.

The brothers, idolised across the city for their influential spell in charge of Lincoln City Football Club, will be working with the University of Lincoln to inspire and motivate students with live-streamed Q&A sessions.

They will be streamed on the University of Lincoln’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as their website, starting weekly from 3pm on Wednesday, January 27.

Within the three scheduled sessions will be different topics, ranging from management and leadership, to maximising performance and sport psychology.

During their time as manager and assistant at the Imps, Danny and Nicky guided Lincoln to two promotions, a Wembley win in the Checkatrade Trophy final, and a miraculous run to the FA Cup quarter finals.

Now, the tactics boards and training sessions have been replaced with motivational speaking and words of wisdom for aspiring young people in the area.

They will be joined by education experts and academics, using A-Level curriculums for each of the topics discussed to bring the world of football to life.

Danny Cowley said: “We wake up every single day with a desire to improve and help people be the very best version of themselves.

“If you are open minded, willing to learn and keep growing, anything is possible in this world.

“For Nicky and I, working with the University of Lincoln is a great opportunity to help young people, who are currently stuck at home to think beyond their current walls and aim high.

“Lincoln is an amazing place and the University is at the forefront of innovation and new ways of learning.

“Both Nicky and I are really excited to be part of these sessions and we’d love as many young people as possible to get involved.”

The three talks will be:

Wednesday, January 27, 3pm-4pm: Management, leadership and decision making

Wednesday, February 3, 3pm-4pm: Factors affecting optimal performance in physical activity and sport

Wednesday, February 10, 3pm-4pm: Sport psychology