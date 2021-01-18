Driver fled the scene after flip crash in Lincoln

A burglar with six previous convictions, who smashed his way into a house and stole hundreds of pounds worth of property, was jailed for 45 months at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Andrew Seward, who has six previous convictions for house burglary, climbed over a neighbour’s fence before smashing his way through the doors at the back of his victim’s home in St Mary’s Road, Skegness.

Stephen Gosnell, prosecuting, told the court: “An untidy search of the property was conducted by the defendant.

“Everything was strewn around the bedroom and he had also searched the living room.”

Seward escaped with two boxes of jewellery, clothing, perfume and food but was traced because he cut himself on the glass of the French doors as he entered the house.

DNA tests were carried out on blood found at the scene and he was arrested at his home nine days later.

The burglary took place when the occupiers were out for just 90 minutes.

Mr Gosnell said: “The loss of these items is described as irreplaceable by the victim.

“The estimate of the value of the items stolen was £1,500. Shoring up the property cost a further £210 and a new door cost £165.”

Seward, 37, of Morris Gardens, Skegness, admitted a charge of burglary of the property on December 7, 2020.

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said: “He apologises unreservedly for this.

“He had been making real progress. He was released halfway through his last sentence and had been out for over two years.”

Mr Sands said that Seward struggled to cope after learning that his nephew had cancer and he then turned to drugs and alcohol.

“He had just started a relationship with a young lady. She has indicated that when he comes out they have a future together and he will have a settled home. It is his intention to use his time during this sentence to learn a trade.”

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told Seward: “You have a bad record with six previous convictions for dwelling house burglary.

“I hope that you are able to learn a trade and that when you are released from custody you can earn an honest living.”