Driver fled the scene after flip crash in Lincoln
He abandoned the crashed car in the middle of the road
A driver who crashed their car into a central reservation in Lincoln, causing it to flip onto its side, was nowhere to be found in the vehicle.
Police were called to the incident on Broadgate at around 3.15am on Monday morning, when a silver Nissan collided with the central reservation as the driver was heading uphill.
The crash caused the car to lose control and roll onto its side, but when emergency services arrived at the scene, the driver was not there.
Eyewitnesses are speculating that a homeless man who saw the crash helped the driver out of the vehicle, but this has not been confirmed.
The crash caused the road to be momentarily closed in the early hours of the morning, before reopening a lane at 4.50am.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We have not located the driver, so are not aware of any injuries.”