Man and woman arrested after Boston stabbing
Victim now discharged from hospital
A 41-year-old woman and 28-year-old man have been arrested after a man in Boston was hospitalised with stab wounds.
Police were called to a report of an assault at 1.26pm on Sunday, January 17, on Sleaford Road in the town.
Tactical support teams joined a police presence at the scene, as well as an air ambulance which landed nearby.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be stab wounds.
The man’s injuries were not life threatening and he has since been discharged from hospital.
A man, aged 28, and a woman, 41, were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and remain in custody.
Police have said that anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting reference 217 of January 17.