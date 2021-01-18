Lincolnshire ramps up COVID-19 vaccination drive: Where all the centres are

The push to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in Lincolnshire continues to gather momentum, as more people called in to receive jabs.

One of the biggest vaccination centres in the country opened at Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena on Monday.

The first appointments went ahead at 11am on Monday, January 18, with the site having the capacity to deliver 1,500 vaccines every day.

It will be open seven days a week from 8am to 7pm, prioritising the most vulnerable people in the area before expanding to the wider community.

Letters have been sent out to people over 80 years of age who live within 45 minutes driving distance of the centre.

The letter invites people to book their vaccination through the national booking service, either online or by telephone.

Details will only be given to those who are sent a letter or contacted, so people are being urged not to contact their GP about this and wait for the NHS to come to you.

It is part of a national push to get people vaccinated across the country, as health secretary Matt Hancock said he is aiming for everyone to have had the first dose by September.

The site is another option for people who are eligible for the vaccine at this stage, meaning they can secure an appointment for the Boston PRSA up to seven days in advance.

Alternatively, people can wait to be called by the NHS and be invited to their local vaccination sites, of which there are now 21 in Greater Lincolnshire.

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in the county are:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton