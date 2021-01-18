Lincolnshire ramps up COVID-19 vaccination drive: Where all the centres are
21 vaccination centres in Lincolnshire
The push to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in Lincolnshire continues to gather momentum, as more people called in to receive jabs.
One of the biggest vaccination centres in the country opened at Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena on Monday.
The first appointments went ahead at 11am on Monday, January 18, with the site having the capacity to deliver 1,500 vaccines every day.
It will be open seven days a week from 8am to 7pm, prioritising the most vulnerable people in the area before expanding to the wider community.
Letters have been sent out to people over 80 years of age who live within 45 minutes driving distance of the centre.
The letter invites people to book their vaccination through the national booking service, either online or by telephone.
Details will only be given to those who are sent a letter or contacted, so people are being urged not to contact their GP about this and wait for the NHS to come to you.
It is part of a national push to get people vaccinated across the country, as health secretary Matt Hancock said he is aiming for everyone to have had the first dose by September.
The site is another option for people who are eligible for the vaccine at this stage, meaning they can secure an appointment for the Boston PRSA up to seven days in advance.
Alternatively, people can wait to be called by the NHS and be invited to their local vaccination sites, of which there are now 21 in Greater Lincolnshire.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in the county are:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton