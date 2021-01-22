Heartwarming moment 30 neglected dogs were rescued and pampered
Their amazing makeover was captured on camera
The moment 30 dogs in Skegness were rescued from neglect by the RSPCA has been captured on video, showcasing their much-needed makeover.
The RSPCA were made aware of the dogs last week, as they were found with matted fur and covered in faeces in kennels outside a property in Skegness.
The animal welfare charity took them in after agreeing to sign the pets over with the owner, and immediately gave them veterinary attention and some TLC.
Some of the dogs’ fur was so matted that their breeds were unrecognisable, while others had rotten teeth and were struggling to eat food.
A video uploaded by the RSPCA shows the charity pampering the pooches and helping to improve their neglected appearance.
The dogs are seen wagging their tails with delight as they receive the love and affection they have been starved of for so long.
They will remain in care at Radcliffe Animal Centre, where staff will continue to rehabilitate them and prepare them for a future owner.
The centre has said it is being overwhelmed with interest from people wanting to adopt the rescued dogs, and are now advising people to look at the RSPCA’s Find a Pet webpage.
To help support the dogs care at Radcliffe Animal Centre, you can donate here.