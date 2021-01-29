Behind Bars: Lincolnshire criminals locked up in January

Including a man caught after over a decade on the run

A violent criminal finally caught after nearly 13 years on the run, and a man who groomed a teenage schoolgirl before going on to commit sex offences against her, were among the criminals jailed in and near Lincolnshire in the first month of 2021.

The Lincolnite‘s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in courts in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in and near the county, as well as in the Essex area in a case involving Lincolnshire Police.

Ambrose Nicholas O’Neill

A violent criminal dubbed ‘The Running Man’ evaded police for nearly 13 years, but is now behind bars after a major breakthrough in the case led to his capture near Boston.

Ambrose Nicholas O’Neill was previously sentenced in his absence to eight years in prison in 2008, but has not served any time until now. In January this year he was caught and taken to prison to start his sentence, which could yet be extended at a later court date.

Alistair Hackney

A Lincoln man who groomed a 14-year-old schoolgirl before going on to commit sex offences against her was jailed for six-and-a-half years. Alistair Hackney was described by Judge John Pini QC as having carried out “deeply depraved” offences against the girl.

Church lead gang

A prolific gang of Romanian men stripped the lead from dozens of rural churches across England, including in Lincolnshire, causing utter devastation to village communities.

Constantin Motescu and Laurentiu Sucea were each jailed for six-and-a-half years. Paul Buica was jailed for six years and Mihai Birtu was sentenced to 43 months in prison.

Evaldas Medelis & Laminonas Navickas

An organised crime gang were jailed for a total of 13-and-a-half years after their £500,000 drug operation in an abandoned Grimsby bank was uncovered by police.

Evaldas Medelis, 29, and Laminonas Navickas, 23, were sentenced to three-and-a-half years each in prison. Karolis Rusevicius Karolis Rusevicius, 27, was jailed for six-and-a-half years, but there was no photo available of him from police.

Adrian Johnson & Mark Guest

Two men were jailed and two received community orders for a violent attack on Lincoln High Street.

Adrian Johnson and Mark Guest were sentenced to five years and eight months in prison, as well as being handed a restraining order to protect the victim.

Corey Stenner, 19, received a one-year community order and 30 days rehabilitation. Nathan Williamson, 18, was given a two-year youth rehabilitation order.

Amanda Walton

Grimsby woman Amanda Walton was jailed for four-and-a-half-years after admitting to manslaughter via injection of a lethal drug cocktail. Walton admitted to causing the death of 32-year-old Emma Brennan.

Gary Hird and Sophie Glennon

A man and a woman were jailed for a total of seven-and-a-half years after carrying out an armed robbery at a petrol station in Scunthorpe. Gary Hird was jailed for four-and-a-half years and Glennon was sentenced to three years in prison.

Andrew Seward

A burglar with six previous convictions smashed his way into a house and stole hundreds of pounds worth of property. Andrew Seward was jailed for 45 months.

Reece Keeley

A drug dealer was brought to justice after being caught up in a murder investigation in Lincolnshire. Reece Keeley was jailed for three years.

Ian Penman

*Lincolnshire Police said there was no photo available of the defendant

Ian Penman, 67, was jailed for two years and given a six-year driving ban after admitting offences that caused the death of Wendy Short and seriously injured her friend.

Daniel Nichols

Lincoln man Daniel Nichols robbed a shop just minutes after threatening a pedestrian by saying “I’ve got a knife. Give me your money or I’m going to stab you”. He was jailed for 22 months.

Vidunas Tutkus

Vidunas Tutkus, 23, who posed as a courier to steal over £24,000 from elderly victims, including in Lincolnshire, was jailed for 19 months.

William Russell

Grimsby man William Russell was jailed for 18 months after being caught with indecent images of children as young as three-years-old.

Joseph Finney

A man who slashed the face of his victim during an incident at a flat in Skegness was jailed. Joseph Finney was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

William Glover

A shoplifter attacked staff after being confronted in a Lincoln city centre store. William Glover was jailed for a total of 12 months.

Jamie Forbes

Jamie Forbes was jailed for a year for coughing in the face of a police officer before laughing and stating that he had coronavirus.

Lesley Wilkinson

*No photograph available from Lincolnshire Police

A mother who attacked police officers arresting her son was jailed for three months. Lesley Wilkinson punched one officer in the face and then kicked him in the groin. She went on to kick a second officer in the head.

Paul Harry Johns

Skegness man Paul Harry Johns, who escaped police custody and was on Lincolnshire Police’s ‘most wanted’ list, was jailed for 24 weeks.

Nathan Howitt

Meanwhile, Lincoln man Nathan Howitt was recalled to prison due to breach of release conditions.

