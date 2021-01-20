Inspectors slam Skegness care home over lack of COVID safety

A care home in the Skegness area was found to have inadequate safety procedures and poor use of PPE in a recent Care Quality Commission inspection.

The report rated Meadows Court Care Home in Hogsthorpe, near Skegness, as inadequate overall, stating that safety and leadership were the two factors that needed improvement.

It reads: “Medicines were not managed safely. People did not always receive their prescribed medicines. Medicine stock was not accurate and reflective of medicine records.

“Staff did not always wear their personal protective equipment (PPE) correctly which posed a risk of infection. “Staff did not try and maintain social distancing and the provider did not follow national guidance relating to admissions into the service.”

In terms of infection prevention and control amid the coronavirus pandemic, the CQC report found Meadows Court to be “not assured” with its use of PPE and staffing levels.

In October and November 2020 alone, inspectors found that adequate cleaning had not taken place on 27 occasions at the care home.

The latest inspection took place on November 20, with the report being published on December 30.

The care home is run by Dignity Care UK Limited, and Mr. Nilesh Shah, who works at the home, told The Lincolnite that action is being taken to improve Meadow Court’s service.

Nilesh said: “We are obviously very disappointed and upset by the report, but we are working hard to do all we can and put things right.

“We are offering our residents and their families, as well as staff, weekly quality assurance surveys to find out how people feel we can improve.

“The safety of our staff and residents is our top priority, so we are always looking for ways to actively manage the needs of everyone at the care home.”

In response to the poor rating for PPE use, the care home has introduced a designated room for staff to safely put on and remove PPE while maintaining social distancing.

A consultant has also been brought in to provide guidance and support, as well as carrying out regular audits to keep on track with any issues residents or staff may have.

Meadow Court bosses have also invested in staff training, in order to ensure that all staff members are fully prepared to deal with resident concerns.

Medical administration training has been ongoing and will continue in the coming weeks, to make staff more qualified and ready for the difficulties of working in a care home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The care home is registered for 22 beds, with 13 residents currently staying there, but Meadow Court is hoping to secure space for more residents in the future.