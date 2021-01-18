More rain and flood alerts in Lincolnshire this week
A damp, windy and rainy week ahead
An amber warning for heavy rainfall and flooding has been issued in Lincolnshire for three days this week, from Tuesday to Thursday.
There are currently four warnings and fourteen alerts of flooding for the county, with floods expected at the River Trent and the River Witham.
Associated fens from Chapel Hill to Boston, Washingborough to Metheringham, and Woodhall Spa back to Chapel Hill are expected to be affected by floods.
Heavy rainfall combined with snowmelt across the hills is being predicted to cause flooding across the county, causing the Met Office to issue an amber warning.
The rain warning lasts for three days in Lincolnshire, starting at 6am on Tuesday, January 19 and finishing at 12pm on Thursday, January 21.
Temperatures are likely to hit around 10-11℃ on Tuesday and Wednesday, before dropping back down to a more consistent 6℃ by Thursday ahead of the weekend.