Seven schools closed in Lincolnshire after bad weather
Online lessons will still go ahead
Seven schools in Lincolnshire are closed on Monday as a result of the bad weather in the county.
The schools are mainly affected in the south of Lincolnshire, an area badly affected by snow and ice overnight.
The schools were open to key worker children and pupils of primary school age, but will now be closed for the day.
Online lessons will still go ahead and pupils will be expected to do their work from home.
In terms of all schools returning to class, the government has said it is “too soon” to say, due to fears of coronavirus cases spiking.
The full list of closures on Monday, January 25 in Lincolnshire is:
- Ingoldsby Academy
- Great Ponton C of E Primary
- Bourne Abbey C of E Primary
- The Deepings School
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Charles Reed Academy
- Springwell Spalding