Thursday sees 292 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

90,000 vaccinated in the county so far

There have been 292 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-related deaths across Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday – the fourth day in a row this week with under 300 cases.

There were 238 new cases in Lincolnshire, 33 in North Lincolnshire and 21 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Thursday, six deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported seven new local hospital deaths on Thursday, including six at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG).

On Thursday, national cases increased by 28,680 to 3,743,734, while deaths rose by 1,239 to 103,126.

In local news, new NHS England figures show that nearly 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows 87,400 jabs between December 8 and January 24, up by 37,767 in the last week.

Three times as many Lincolnshire businesses fear future COVID lockdown measures more than the impact of Brexit, according to new research by a local law firm. Lincoln-based Langleys Solicitors conducted the research of 250 UK business owners and directors for its ‘Back to Business’ report that will be published this month. A Tory MP who urged anti-vaccination campaigners to keep going with their fight against coronavirus restrictions and told them NHS capacity figures were being “manipulated” are “wrong” and “completely out of order”, a senior minister has said. Michael Gove told Sky News that Sir Desmond Swayne should apologise and retract his comments, however, he has refused to apologise for telling vaccine sceptics to “persist” with their campaign against lockdown restrictions. A senior EU official suggested coronavirus vaccines produced in the UK should be shared with the bloc, as its supply comes under pressure. Brussels’s health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said given AstraZeneca is blaming production problems at factories in Europe on the shortfall in jabs delivered, the pharmaceutical giant’s plants in Britain should be used instead. Scientists behind a study tracking coronavirus in England say there are signs of a “shallow decline” in infection levels but they remain high. With not all regions seeing the same downward trend, pressure on health services is likely to continue. Like cases, infection rates are also falling across Greater Lincolnshire this week.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to January 27, according to the government dashboard:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, January 28

47,209 cases (up 292)

33,082 in Lincolnshire (up 238)

7,237 in North Lincolnshire (up 33)

6,890 in North East Lincolnshire (up 21)

1,829 deaths (up seven)

1,317 from Lincolnshire (up six)

279 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

233 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,093 hospital deaths (up seven)

673 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up six)

33 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

386 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

3,743,734 UK cases, 103,126 deaths

