Bespoke cars worth £100k returned to Cadwell Park after theft

Both cars are now back at the track

Both BMW cars that were stolen from Cadwell Park have now been recovered by police and returned to the track.

The vehicles, a BMW X5 medical car and an M240i safety car, were stolen from the Louth race circuit on January 26.

They have a combined value of over £100,000, and both have now been located and returned to Cadwell Park.

The X5 medical car was recovered by officers on February 9, and three men, aged 30, 34 and 50, were arrested and released while inquiries continued.

The M240i has been found on Thursday, February 18 and police will now continue their investigation into the theft of the bespoke vehicles.

Police are still asking for people with information to come forward in order to help with their inquiries.

To do so, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 5 of January 26, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.