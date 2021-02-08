Bin collections resume in Boston, but still delays in other areas

Residents in the districts of East Lindsey and North Kesteven will face delays with some of their waste collections, but normal service has resumed in Boston.

Bin collections in Boston and parts of East Lindsey were suspended from January 27 for the rest of that week as waste crews either had coronavirus or were self-isolating.

Boston Borough Council said all collections resumed on Monday, February 8 and are back to the normal scheduled calendar. This means it is green bins this week and recycling next week.

East Lindsey District Council said recycling collections have been put on hold until the week commencing February 15 due to COVID-19 staff-related issues.

However, black bin collections have resumed again this week for residents in the following areas:

Friskney

Eastville

New Leake

Stickford

Coningsby (Part)

Coningsby Moorside

Dalderby

Haltham

Mareham Le Fen

Moorby

N Bolingbroke

Revesby

Scrivelsby

Tumby

Tumby Moorside

Tumby Woodside

Wilksby

Wood Enderby

Carrington

Dogdyke

Frithville

Gipsey Bridge

New Bolingbroke

New York

Scrub Hill

Thornton Le Fen

Westville

Antons Gowt

Cowbridge

Fishtoft

Frithville

Langrick

Sibsey

East Keal

East Kirkby

Hagnaby

Keal Coates

Midville

Stickney

Toynton All Saints

West Keal

The council said it is aware that the majority of recycling (grey) bins will be full, so it will accept additional side waste (bags of any colour).

Meanwhile, North Kesteven District Council cancelled its garden waste collection on Monday and Tuesday, February 8 and 9 after snowy weather conditions in the county.

Whether it suspends further garden waste collections later in the week will be subject to review – updates will be posted here.

North Kesteven District Council said: “We are sorry for this action, but hope residents agree that it is important that the crew can focus fully on clearing household waste at this time, given the additional time constraints in operating safely in the snow.

“Additionally we need to build in time for routine key worker virus tests for the crew and office staff to ensure they are fit and able to maintain the safe operation of your waste services.”