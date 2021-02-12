Couple of 70 years celebrate Valentine’s Day together in Lincoln care home

A married couple who have spent over 70 years together are celebrating Valentine’s Day in a Lincoln care home.

Sid and Patricia Hirst, 92 and 88 respectively, are residents at Hartsholme House care home in Lincoln, and they’ll be spending Valentine’s Day together at the home.

They met in Sedbergh, Cumbria in 1949 and were married three years later.

The couple have two children, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and have spent over 70 years with each other.

They moved into Hartsholme House care home after spending six years in a dedicated retirement flat, and staying together in the same accommodation was never up for debate.

Patricia was evacuated to Sedbergh at the age of six, first meeting Sid on New Year’s Eve when she was 17 years old.

Sid used to travel from Leeds to Sedbergh every two weeks, until they were finally married and he moved in with Patricia and her father.

Head of care at Hartsholme House, Conny McGowan, said: “Pat and Sid are absolutely devoted to each other. It’s wonderful to see them settled at Hartsholme House and enjoying the activities here.

“As a home we will celebrate love in all its forms this Valentine’s Day with flowers and hearts and special activities for our residents.”