Lincoln add one more player on deadline day

Lincoln City have made their final move of the January transfer window, bringing in midfielder Max Sanders with just minutes to spare.

The 22-year-old midfielder has joined on a permanent deal from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has featured on the bench for Brighton on three occasions in the top flight, as well as making three Carabao Cup appearances for the Seagulls.

Max spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions, and now joins Lincoln on a two-year deal.

Imps boss Michael Appleton said: “Max is a player who has been at a Premier League club with a similar style to ours.

“He has a very good range of passing, and reads the game very well, we are pleased to welcome him to the club.”

Max Sanders is Lincoln’s second deadline day signing, following Cohen Bramall’s move earlier on Monday.

It comes on the same day that the Imps released full back Aaron Lewis and loaned out Max Melbourne to free up space in the squad for new arrivals.

The new signings will be in contention to make their debut against Gillingham at the LNER Stadium on Friday, live on Sky Sports.