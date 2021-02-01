One in one out at left back for the Imps
A switch at left back for the Imps
Lincoln City have loaned out and brought in a left back on deadline day.
Max Melbourne, 22, will leave the Imps and join Walsall on loan until the end of the season.
Taking his place in the squad will be 24-year-old Cohen Bramall, who joins for an undisclosed fee from Colchester United.
Cohen started his career in non-league football, but was scouted as a teenager by Premier League giants Arsenal in 2017.
He left the Gunners to join Colchester in 2019 and has been in great form this season, registering four assists in 25 appearances.
Cohen was thrilled to make the move to Lincoln, saying: “I am buzzing, and I can’t wait to get started. When I spoke with the gaffer, he was really positive about the club.
“I’ve played here before and the supporters were great, I can’t wait to show them what I can bring to the side.”
Bramall will be available for Lincoln City’s home game against Gillingham on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.