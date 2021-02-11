Lincolnshire vaccination pace slows down despite new centres opening
Nearly 2,000 doses fewer than previous week
The latest NHS England figures show that nearly 166,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows 165,971 jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 7 – up by 38,365 on the previous week.
However that figure is 1,841 fewer than the previous week’s 40,206 recorded doses.
The data now includes the new vaccination centre at the Lincolnshire Showground which opened last Tuesday and aims to do over 1,000 doses a day.
The Showground centre is the second largest in the county, with the one at Princess Arena Sports Centre in Boston able to handle over 1,500 vaccines per day.
The figures show show 118,236 people under the age of 80 have received their first vaccination and another 1,465 have been given their second.
Some 44,681 people aged over 80 have received their first dose, with a further 1,589 receiving a second jab.
This means that 96.08% of all over 80s in the county have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine.
The coronavirus vaccination hub at Lincoln County Hospital was confirmed to have temporarily paused on Tuesday due to good progress being made at the site.
The hub has been used solely to immunise NHS staff and other healthcare workers with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, the latest move will not yet be accounted for in the figures.
As previously reported, most over 65s at 202 Lincolnshire care homes have had or been offered the vaccine.
North and North East Lincolnshire are included in the Humber, Coast and Vale figures. In total in that area there have been 372,140 vaccines given, but more local detail is unavailable.
People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton