No Wembley fairytale for Lincoln after penalty heartbreak
Agonising semi-final defeat for the Imps
Lincoln City’s run in the Papa John’s Trophy came to an end as the Imps were defeated on penalties by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The semi-final game remained goalless until Anthony Scully opened the scoring for the Imps, winners of this competition back in 2018, midway through the second half, but Charlie Wyke equalised for the Black Cats 10 minutes later.
With no extra time in this competition, the match went straight to a penalty shootout, and Lincoln substitute Remy Howarth was the only one to miss as Sunderland won 5-3 on spot kicks.
Lincoln were just one win away from another trip to Wembley, but the dream came to an end at the hands of their League One rivals.
The Black Cats will face League Two side Tranmere Rovers in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 14.
Lincoln meanwhile will turn their attention back to promotion from League One, travelling to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.