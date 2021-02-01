Scunthorpe loan in full-back on deadline day
Scunthorpe’s second transfer of the day
Scunthorpe United have made another transfer move on deadline day by signing Teddy Howe on loan from Blackpool.
The 22-year-old right-back has signed for the Iron on a temporary deal until the end of the season.
Teddy is relatively inexperienced at senior level, making just two appearances for parent club Blackpool, but is hoping for game time in League Two.
He is Scunthorpe’s second addition on deadline day following the permanent transfer of George Taft from Bolton Wanderers.
Both players will be available for Saturday’s League Two game at home against Oldham Athletic, with the Iron hoping to make it four wins from four.