Police appeal after 16-year-old girl goes missing from Spalding

Emily may have been heading to Sheffield

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl from Spalding who has gone missing.

Emily Bamford-Thompson was last seen in the Holbeach St Marks area of Spalding on Sunday, February 21 at around 5pm.

It is believed that she may be travelling to Sheffield via public transport.

Emily was last seen wearing black shoes, black trousers and a black coat.

If you have seen Emily or know where she might be, call officers on 101 and quote incident 364 of February 21.