Labour puts forward Lincolnshire Police Crime Commissioner candidate

A Labour City of Lincoln councillor will challenge Conservative Marc Jones in the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections on May 6.

The PCC oversees the strategy and finances of the force, and also hires and fires chief constables, who are responsible for the daily policing operations.

Marc Jones was the second elected PCC of Lincolnshire in May 2016, and the role is paid £65,000 per year, something which Rosanne Kirk promised to cut down if elected to £40,000, investing the remaining £25,000 in frontline policing resources.

She also wants to scrap the “unelected” position of deputy PCC, estimated at £72,000 across four years, and put that money towards tackling rural crime.

Rosanne Kirk is the first contender in the elections for the new PCC, which will take place on May 6 this year. The nomination period for candidates closes on April 8, with more candidates expected to come forward. Incumbent Marc Jones will stand again for the Conservatives.

Cllr Kirk also wants the government to allocate more money to the Lincolnshire force, one of the most underfunded per capita in England, so that PCCs are not forced to increase their share of the council tax precept every year, as it was the case this year with Marc Jones’ 5.9% hike to fund more officers.

Speaking to The Lincolnite, Birchwood councillor Rosanne Kirk said: “We are underfunded. The Conservatives have failed the county, they bow too often to their superiors at Westminster.

“If you vote for me you are showing Westminster that we the people of Lincolnshire, are fed up with being treated like a second-class county by London.”

She added: “Something is fundamentally wrong in the system for the people of Lincolnshire and this is why I am standing to be your Police and Crime Commissioner.

“I have a proven track record of low expenses, getting the job done and supporting Lincolnshire.

“Ultimately, without fair funding Lincolnshire Police will have to take some very difficult decisions in the next few years.”

Rosanne, also known as Rosie, worked within the Civil Service, retail and small business sector over the years and has sat on the Lincolnshire Crime Panel.

In 2016, the turnout for the PCC elections was just 20%, and former city and county councillor Marc Jones fought off UKIP and Labour candidates.

Local and county elections are taking place on the same day this year, usually with a 30%+ turnout, which would also help increase voting numbers for the PCC poll.