Police appeal for witnesses after man found injured under Pelham Bridge

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s who was found injured underneath Pelham Bridge on Monday morning.

As previously reported, officers were called to Pelham Bridge in Lincoln at around 6am on Monday, February 22 when a man was found on the road under the bridge.

He has been taken to hospital for injuries, though the extent of the damage is unclear.

Officers cordoned off the area for pedestrians, including the staircases, though the roads were not affected.

Police are now launching a public appeal in the hope that any witnesses come forward with information that may help with inquiries.

If you know anything about the incident, call 101 and quote reference 30 of February 22.