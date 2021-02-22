Red Arrows arrive at RAF Waddington to test permanent move

Planned two months ago, but now finally going ahead

The Red Arrows have touched down at RAF Waddington, where they will temporarily operate for the next two weeks.

The Reds will still continue display training from RAF Scampton in the meantime, but Waddington will be the base of operations this week and next.

This activity will assess how the Red Arrows can integrate into RAF Waddington, just ten miles down the road from the Reds’ usual home in Scampton, ahead of moving there permanently.

The test move will finally go ahead, after it was cancelled in December due to poor weather and a lack of timing.

It comes after initial plans were made to close RAF Scampton in 2022, though the Ministry of Defence are yet to have received any interest from potential buyers.

Many are opposing the decision to close RAF Scampton, with campaigners setting up Save Scampton, in the hope of preserving the historic base and perhaps turning it into a working museum and heritage centre.